Francesco Rocca, President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), attends a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela Mach 29, 2019. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela has met the necessary conditions for the Red Cross to carry out humanitarian work in the South American nation, the president of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said in a news conference on Friday.

Francesco Rocca said the group was in a position to help some 650,000 people in Venezuela, which has suffered rising incidence of malnutrition and preventable disease amid an economic collapse.