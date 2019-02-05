Rosneft puts book value of three Venezuela project stakes at $2.1 billion

FILE PHOTO - The Rosneft logo is pictured on a safety helmet in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft estimates the book value of stakes it holds in three oil projects in Venezuela at 138 billion rubles ($2.11 billion), a financial report it published on Tuesday showed.

The book value was given for Rosneft shares in Petromonagas, Petrovictoria and the Junin 6 project. Rosneft also has shares in Petroperija and Boqueron projects in Venezuela.

Rosneft’s operations in Venezuela have come into focus as the country has been plunged into political turmoil and the United States imposed sanctions on state oil company PDVSA last week.

($1 = 65.4590 rubles)