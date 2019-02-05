Commodities
February 5, 2019 / 7:52 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's Rosneft says constantly monitoring its oil projects in Venezuela

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a helmet with the logo of Rosneft company in Vung Tau, Vietnam April 27, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian oil producer Rosneft said on Tuesday it was constantly monitoring its commercial projects in Venezuela where state oil company PDVSA was hit by U.S. sanctions last week amid political turmoil in the country.

Rosneft said in its full-year report published on Tuesday that its commercial relations with PDVSA were being carried out on the basis of contracts between the two entities and in line with international and domestic laws and norms.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
