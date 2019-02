FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's Vice President Tareck El Aissami listens as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro (not pictured) speaks during a meeting with the ministers responsible for the economic sector at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Marco Bello

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuela’s Industry Minister Tareck El Aissami will meet Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov in Moscow on Friday, Interfax news agency reported.

Venezuela, an ally of Moscow, is in political turmoil and the United States and many other Western countries are backing opponents of President Nicolas Maduro.