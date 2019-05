FILE PHOTO - Venezuela's Foreign Affairs Minister Jorge Arreaza talks to the media during a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela April 8, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with his Venezuelan counterpart, Jorge Arreaza, in Moscow on Sunday, Interfax reported on Saturday, citing the Russian foreign ministry.

The meeting will take place ahead of rare face-to-face talks between Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, due in Finland next week, amid U.S.-Russian differences over the political crisis in Venezuela.