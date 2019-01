Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido gestures as he attends a news conference in Caracas, Venezuela, January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MOSCOW (Reuters) - If the U.N. Security Council holds a meeting on Venezuela, Moscow will insist on compliance with international law, Russia’s RIA news agency cited Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Friday.

Moscow has expressed support to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and accused the United States of trying to usurp power in Venezuela.