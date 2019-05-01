Russia warns U.S. over 'aggressive' moves in Venezuela

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting with Secretary General of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Thomas Greminger in Moscow, Russia April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by phone that further “aggressive steps” in Venezuela would be fraught with the gravest consequences, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Lavrov also condemned what he called the United States’ “interference” in Venezuela’s internal affairs as a breach of international law, adding that dialogue between all political forces is required in the Latin American country.