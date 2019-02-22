Venezuela's vice president may visit Moscow soon: Ifax

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez talks to the media during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 8, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez may visit Moscow soon, Interfax news agency said on Friday, citing Venezuela’s deputy foreign minister.

Venezuela, an ally of Moscow, is in political turmoil and the United States and other Western countries are backing opponents of President Nicolas Maduro.

Earlier Interfax reported that Venezuela’s industry minister, who is visiting Moscow, would meet Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Yuri Borisov on Friday.