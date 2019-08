Russian warships sail during the Navy Day parade in Kronstadt near Saint Petersburg, Russia July 28, 2019. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia and Venezuela signed an agreement on Thursday governing visits by the countries’ warships to each other’s ports, the Interfax news agency reported.

The agreement was signed in Moscow by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and his Venezualan counterpart Vladimir Padrino Lopez, Interfax said.