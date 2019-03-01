Russia helping Venezuela with wheat supplies: Lavrov

FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Venezuela's Vice President Delcy Rodriguez in Moscow, Russia, March 1, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that Russia was helping Venezuela with supplies of wheat, but did not elaborate.

He made the comment at a joint news conference with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who was visiting Moscow.

Russia has supplied 64,100 tonnes of wheat to Venezuela so far in the 2018/19 marketing season, data from Russia’s SovEcon agriculture consultancy showed on Feb. 18.