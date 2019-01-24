Russia calls moves to oust Venezuela's Maduro illegal: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia considers moves to remove Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro from power to be illegal, Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Thursday.

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning the backing of Washington and many Latin American nations and prompting socialist Maduro, who has led the oil-rich nation since 2013, to break relations with the United States.