Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro gestures as he speaks during a news conference at Miraflores Palace in Caracas, Venezuela January 25, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

RABAT (Reuters) - Russia will oppose at the U.N. Security Council “destructive” U.S. policies toward Venezuela, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.

“The fact that U.S. policy towards Venezuela and other countries in the region is destructive is, in my opinion, self-evident. Open calls for a coup d’etat are known to everybody,” Lavrov told reporters following talks in Rabat with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita.