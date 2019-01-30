World News
January 30, 2019 / 10:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Russia hopes Venezuela will honor obligations to Moscow

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia hopes Venezuela, irrespective of internal political developments, will honor its obligations to Moscow, including toward oil projects, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak told reporters.

“This is hardly a predictable political situation now in Venezuela,” he said when asked about potential risks for Venezuela’s obligations to Russia, including a number of oil projects Rosneft is developing in the country.

Reporting by Olesya Astakhova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Dale Hudson

