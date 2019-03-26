Russia: presence of 'Russian specialists' in Venezuela is governed by mutual accord

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The presence of “Russian specialists” in Venezuela is governed by a military-technical cooperation agreement between the two countries, Russia’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry did not provide any further details in its statement about the specialists.
Two Russian air force planes landed at Venezuela’s main airport on Saturday carrying a Russian defense official and nearly 100 troops, according to media reports.
