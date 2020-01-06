World News
January 6, 2020 / 2:57 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Russia says election of new parliament leader in Venezuela was democratic

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday the election of a new parliament leader in Venezuela was a result of a democratic procedure.

Venezuela’s socialist government installed a new head of Congress on Sunday after armed troops blocked opposition legislators from entering parliament, in a move condemned by dozens of nations as an assault on democracy.

“We consider the election of the new leadership of parliament to be the result of a legitimate democratic procedure conducive to the return of the Venezuelan political struggle to the constitutional field,” the Russian ministry said.

Reporting by Andrey Kuzmin; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below