FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro may visit the Russian city of St Petersburg next month to attend an economic forum there, Russia’s RIA news agency cited Venezuela’s foreign minister as saying on Monday.