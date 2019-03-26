Russian deployment in Venezuela includes 'cybersecurity personnel': U.S. official

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Russian military contingent that arrived in Venezuela over the weekend are believed to be special forces, including “cybersecurity personnel,” a U.S. official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the United States was still assessing the Russian deployment, which Washington has called a “reckless escalation” of the situation in Venezuela. Two Russian air force planes landed outside Caracas on Saturday carrying nearly 100 Russian troops, according to local media reports.