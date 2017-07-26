Exclusive: Venezuela police and army chiefs, PDVSA executive face U.S. sanctions - sources

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's National Electoral Council (CNE) President Tibisay Lucena addresses the media during a simulation of the government's official July 30 vote for a new assembly, in Caracas, Venezuela July 16, 2017.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The head of Venezuela’s army, the national police chief, the country’s director of elections and a vice president for the state oil company PDVSA are among the 13 Venezuelan officials being sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday, U.S. officials told Reuters.

Four of the sanctioned individuals were identified as: national elections director Tibisay Lucena, army chief Jesus Suarez, national police director Carlos Perez and PDVSA vice president for finance Simon Zerpa, the officials said, speaking on condition of anonymity.