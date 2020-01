Venezuela's National Assembly President and opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, holds a session of Venezuela's National Assembly taking place in an amphitheatre in Caracas, Venezuela January 15, 2020. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido will not hold a scheduled parliamentary session in the national congress on Wednesday, after armed civilians attacked a convoy carrying several of his allies to the parliament building.

Instead, Guaido will preside over the session in the Caracas suburb of El Hatillo, the National Assembly’s Twitter account said.