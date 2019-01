Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell waits for Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov before a meeting at the foreign ministry in Madrid, Spain, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Friday that if Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro does not call free, fair elections soon, opposition leader Juan Guaido should be recognized as interim president to call elections.

Guaido declared himself interim president on Wednesday, winning support from U.S. President Donald Trump and some Latin American countries.