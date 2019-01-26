Spain to recognizes Guaido if Venezuela’s Maduro refuses to call elections

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez arrives to deliver a speech during a debate on the future of Europe, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, January 16, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday he would give Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro eight days to call elections in the south American country or Spain would recognizes Juan Guaido as interim leader in charge of calling an election.

“The government of Spain gives Nicolas Maduro eight days to call free, transparent and democratic elections. If that doesn’t happen, Spain will recognizes Juan Guaido as interim president in charge of calling these elections,” Sanchez said in statement.