Spain's government urges Venezuela to avoid bloodshed

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain called on Tuesday for peaceful elections and no bloodshed in Venezuela as opposition leader Juan Guaido said he had begun the “final phase” of his plan to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

“Faced with these events we have to reiterate what we have always said about the situation in this country. We wish with all our might that there is no bloodshed,” spokeswoman Isabel Celaa told a news conference.

She added that acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was closely monitoring events.