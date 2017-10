A man and a boy ride a motorbike next to the Spanish embassy in Caracas, Venezuela, August 3, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

CARACAS (Reuters) - Venezuela’s prosecutor’s office said it was investigating an attack against the Spanish embassy in Caracas earlier on Thursday, saying two people on a motorbike had thrown several molotov cocktails at the building.

A diplomatic source told Reuters there were no injuries.