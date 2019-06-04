Venezuelan activist Tintori, wife of opposition's Lopez, arrives in Spain

FILE PHOTO: Lilian Tintori, wife of opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, arrives to attend a session in Caracas, Venezuela January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

MADRID (Reuters) - Human rights activist Lilian Tintori, wife of Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo Lopez, arrived in Spain on Tuesday with her daughter, the Spanish government said.

Tintori decided to leave the Spanish ambassador’s residence in Caracas, where she had been staying as a guest, a government spokeswoman said. She had gone there with Lopez on April 30, following a failed uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.

Lopez remains in the ambassador’s residence in Caracas, an official from the Spanish Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

A firebrand politician who was jailed in 2014 for leading anti-Maduro protests, Lopez left jail in 2017 but remained under house arrest. He is a mentor to opposition leader Juan Guaido, who in January invoked the constitution to assume an interim presidency after declaring Maduro’s 2018 re-election a fraud.

Lopez briefly appeared on the streets of Caracas as part of a failed uprising against Maduro, and later sought refuge in the Spanish ambassador’s residence.

After granting Lopez access to the residence, acting Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said in early May that Spain would not allow its embassy in Caracas to be used as a political center.

The Spanish government said at the time that it would not turn Lopez over to the Venezuelan authorities after a court issued a warrant for his arrest, but it also said that it would not grant him asylum.