MADRID (Reuters) - Human rights activist Lilian Tintori, wife of Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, arrived in Spain on Tuesday with her daughter, a Spanish government spokeswoman said.

Tintori decided to leave the Spanish embassy in Caracas, where she had been staying as a guest, the spokeswoman said. She entered the Spanish embassy there on April 30 along with Lopez, following a failed uprising against President Nicolas Maduro.