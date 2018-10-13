FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 13, 2018 / 5:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Venezuelan opposition activist released from jail, arrives in Spain

1 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - A Venezuelan opposition activist who was freed from jail after four years arrived in Madrid on Saturday where the Spanish government said it hoped his release would help end the political crisis in the South American country.

Lorent Gomez Saleh, who was prosecuted for disturbing public order after organizing anti-government protests, took a direct flight from Caracas shortly after leaving jail, accompanied by a Spanish official, the Spanish government said.

“The Spanish government believes that this decision by the Venezuelan government is a step in the right direction toward building the trust that will allow a democratic, peaceful and negotiated resolution between Venezuelans,” it said in a statement.

Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

