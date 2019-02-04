Sweden says it sees Venezuela's Guaido as interim president: radio

Sweden's Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 26, 2018. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The European Union sees Juan Guaido as Venezuela’s legitimate interim president, Sweden’s Foreign Minister Margot Wallstrom said on Monday.

“In the current situation, we support and consider Guaido as the legitimate interim president,” Wallstrom told Swedish radio.

Wallstrom said that the EU, which is expected to make a statement later in the day, was united in rejecting the results of last year’s election and the imposition of fresh sanctions when appropriate.