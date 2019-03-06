Venezuela's PDVSA declares emergency as tankers returning -document

The corporate logo of state oil company PDVSA is seen on a tank at an oil facility in Lagunillas, Venezuela January 29, 2019. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

(Reuters) - Plans by the German operator of a portion of the Venezuelan state oil company’s tanker fleet to return 10 vessels because of unpaid fees caused the maritime unit of the state firm, PDVSA, on Tuesday to declare a maritime emergency, according to a document from the state-run firm and sources.

PDVSA’s weak finances, the result of mismanagement, a sharp decline in oil output and U.S. sanctions designed to oust President Nicolas Maduro, have prompted dozens of suppliers and partners to stop working for the company. The United States and more three dozen other countries have thrown their support behind an interim government being formed by the country’s congress chief, Juan Guaido.

PDVSA’s maritime arm, PDV Marina, lacks about 160 people, including captains, machinists and operators, to immediately take back the 10 vessels from Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM), according to a notification by PDV Marina’s security department that was viewed by Reuters.

BSM officially notified PDV Marina’s top authorities of its “unilateral decision to deliver the fleet operated by the company due to lack of payment and cash flow for paying pending salaries and staff onboard,” putting PDVSA in a “critical situation to receive the tanker fleet,” the document said.

PDVSA did not respond to a request for comment. A BSM representative was not immediately available to comment after working hours.

BSM, operator of 15 PDVSA tankers, last month confirmed its crews would abandon the vessels Rio Arauca and Parnaso, which were held in Portugal on account of unpaid fees to several companies. A third vessel also operated by BSM, the Icaro, separately was seized in Curacao by a group of shipping companies claiming unpaid bills from PDVSA.