Trump says all options are on the table for Venezuela

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that all options are on the table for Venezuela after he recognized the country’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president and called President Nicolas Maduro’s government “illegitimate.”
“We’re not considering anything, but all options are on the table,” he told reporters at the White House when asked if he was considering sending the U.S. military into Venezuela.
