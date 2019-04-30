Trump threatens sanctions on Cuba over military support for Venezuela's Maduro

FILE PHOTO: Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro attends an event regarding the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Agreement in Caracas, Venezuela October 31, 2018. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States would hit Cuba with sanctions and an embargo if it continued its military support for the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

“If Cuban Troops and Militia do not immediately CEASE military and other operations for the purpose of causing death and destruction to the Constitution of Venezuela, a full and complete embargo, together with highest-level sanctions, will be placed on the island of Cuba,” Trump said on Twitter. “Hopefully, all Cuban soldiers will promptly and peacefully return to their island!”