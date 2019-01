Juan Guaido, President of the Venezuela's National Assembly, attends a session in Caracas, Venezuela January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump is considering recognizing Venezuelan opposition leader and Congress chief Juan Guaido as the country’s legitimate president, CNN’s Spanish language website reported on Tuesday, citing three unidentified sources.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.