Trump says he is monitoring Venezuela situation

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before departing the White House in Washington, U.S. April 27, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he is monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely and reiterated U.S. support for its people as Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido moved further to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

“I am monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely. The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom!” Trump wrote on Twitter.