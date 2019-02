U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Major County Sheriffs and Major Cities Chiefs Association Joint Conference in Washington, U.S., February 13, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will give a speech on Venezuela in Miami on Monday and voice support for Venezuela’s National Assembly President Juan Guaido, whom the United States considers the legitimate president of that country, a White House official said on Wednesday.

Trump is to make remarks on Venezuela and “the dangers of socialism” at Florida International University in Miami, the official said.