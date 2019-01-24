Turkish foreign minister says Venezuela may face chaos

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s foreign minister joined President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday in showing solidarity with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after the opposition leader declared himself interim president, saying that such a declaration may lead to chaos.

“There is an elected president and another person declares himself president, and some countries recognize this. This may cause chaos,” Mevlut Cavusoglu told the A Haber news channel. “We are against the isolation of countries. I hope the situation will be solved peacefully.”