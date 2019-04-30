World News
April 30, 2019 / 3:59 PM / in 2 hours

Turkey criticizes Venezuelan opposition call for uprising

1 Min Read

Opposition demonstrators take cover near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey criticized Venezuelan opposition calls on Tuesday for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro, saying they amounted to a challenge to the country’s constitutional order.

“We are worried about reports that there are certain attempts against the constitutional order in Venezuela. We are against anti-democratic methods to change legitimate governments,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below