Turkey criticizes Venezuelan opposition call for uprising

Opposition demonstrators take cover near the Generalisimo Francisco de Miranda Airbase "La Carlota" in Caracas, Venezuela April 30, 2019. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey criticized Venezuelan opposition calls on Tuesday for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro, saying they amounted to a challenge to the country’s constitutional order.

“We are worried about reports that there are certain attempts against the constitutional order in Venezuela. We are against anti-democratic methods to change legitimate governments,” Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter.