Russia says any military intervention in Venezuela should be avoided

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States considering all options in relation to Venezuela is dangerous and any potential military intervention there should be avoided at any cost, Russia’s ambassador to United Nations said on Saturday.

“(The) U.S. has now stated all options are on the table which is ... dangerous,” Vassily Nebenzia told reporters on the sidelines of a U.N. Security Council meeting. “If it evolves into something more military that is even more regretful. We think it should be avoided at any cost,” he said.

Washington has recognized Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido as the interim president and called for Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Russia opposes the move.