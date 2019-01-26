Russia fails to stop U.N. Security Council meeting on Venezuela

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia failed on Saturday to stop a U.N. Security Council meeting on Venezuela that was requested by the United States after Washington recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido as the South American nation’s head of state and urged President Nicolas Maduro to step down.

Only four of the 15 council members voted to stop the meeting, while nine voted to hold the meeting and two abstained. A minimum of nine votes was needed to win such a vote and China, Russia, the United States, Britain and France cannot wield their vetoes.