Russian bid for U.N. action on Venezuela fails

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia failed on Thursday in a bid for the United Nations Security Council to adopt a resolution that expressed support for a political solution in Venezuela and backed the Maduro government as the primary coordinator of international help.

The Russian text only received four votes in favor. Four countries abstained and the rest of the 15-member council were against. A resolution needs at least nine votes and no vetoes by Russia, China, France, Britain or the United States to pass.