More than 40 dead, 850 detained in Venezuela violence, U.N. says

FILE PHOTO: Security forces run after a demonstrator during a protest of opposition supporters against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela January 23, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - At least 40 people are believed to have been killed in Venezuela’s recent violence, including 26 shot by pro-government forces, five killed in house raids and 11 during looting, U.N. human rights spokesman Rupert Colville said on Tuesday.

He said more than 850 people were detained between Jan. 21 and Jan. 26, including 77 children, some as young as 12. On Jan. 23, 696 people were detained across the country, the highest daily number of detentions in Venezuela in 20 years.