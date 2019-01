Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia attends a United Nations Security Council meeting about implementation of sanctions against North Korea at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 17, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Friday that Moscow would oppose a U.S. push for the United Nations Security Council to recognize Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president.

“That will not pass,” Nebenzia told Reuters. “For us nothing changes.”