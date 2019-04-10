U.N. aid chief says 'very real humanitarian problem' in Venezuela

FILE PHOTO - U. N. Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) Mark Lowcock attends a news conference for the launch of the "Global Humanitarian Overview 2019" at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Decemer 4, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Mark Lowcock told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that there is a “very real humanitarian problem” in Venezuela and that the world body is ready to do more if it gets more help and support from all parties.

“The scale of need is significant and growing. The United Nations is working in Venezuela to expand the provision of humanitarian assistance,” Lowcock said. “We can do more to relieve the suffering of the people of Venezuela, if we get more help and support from all stakeholders.”

He stressed the need for humanitarian efforts to be neutral, impartial and independent.