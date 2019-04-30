U.N. chief urges 'maximum restraint' in Venezuela to avoid violence

Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) during their meeting at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China, April 26, 2019. Parker Song/Pool via REUTERS

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges maximum restraint in Venezuela to avoid violence, a U.N. spokesman said on Tuesday, after Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising to oust President Nicolas Maduro.

“The Secretary-General urges all sides to exercise maximum restraint and he appeals to all stakeholders to avoid any violence and take immediate steps to restore calm,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, adding that Guterres was available to mediate if both sides requested his help.