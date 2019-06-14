U.N. rights boss Bachelet to meet Maduro, Guaido in Venezuela: U.N.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet holds a news conference at Centro Cultural Espana in downtown Mexico City, Mexico April 9, 2019 REUTERS/Carlos Jasso - RC1DBFA2F130

GENEVA (Reuters) - U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet will make a official visit to Venezuela from June 19-21 and hold separate talks with President Nicolas Maduro and his arch-foe National Assembly chief Juan Guaido, a statement said.

Guaido is the opposition leader who has proclaimed himself interim president in a crisis that has deepened since the United States imposed sanctions in an effort to oust the leftist Maduro. Venezuela’s economic meltdown has caused widespread shortages and the flight of more than four million refugees.

In a report to the U.N. Human Rights Council in March, Bachelet said Venezuelan security forces, backed by pro-government militias, had quashed peaceful protests with excessive use of force, killings and torture.