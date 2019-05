Supporters of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who many nations have recognised as the country's rightful interim ruler, chant slogans as they take part in a rally against the government of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro and to commemorate May Day in Caracas Venezuela, May 1, 2019. REUTERS/Manaure Quintero

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations human rights office said on Wednesday it was “extremely worried” by reports of excessive use of force against demonstrators across Venezuela.

“In light of the mass protests planned for today, we call on all sides to show maximum restraint and on the authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly. We also warn against the use of language inciting people to violence,” it said in a statement.