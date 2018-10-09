U.N. calls for probe on death of jailed Venezuelan politician

GENEVA/CARACAS (Reuters) - The U.N. human rights office on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the death of a Venezuelan opposition politician whom authorities say killed himself by jumping out a window while in custody but whose party says was murdered.

Mourners of the municipal lawmaker Fernando Alban shout slogans in front of riot police members standing outside the headquarters of Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) in Caracas, Venezuela October 8, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Municipal lawmaker Fernando Alban, 56, was jailed on Friday for alleged involvement in the explosion of two drones during a military parade in August that was led by President Nicolas Maduro, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol said.

U.N. human rights spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani told a Geneva news briefing her office was concerned by the news of Alban’s death on Monday and because he had not been taken before a judge within 48 hours of his arrest as required under Venezuelan law.

“We do indeed call for a transparent, independent investigation to clarify the circumstances of his death,” she said. “We understand there are conflicting reports on what exactly happened.”

In a Twitter post, Reverol said that while in the waiting room on the 10th floor of the headquarters of state intelligence agency SEBIN, Alban had jumped from the window to his death.

That account differed from the one by Chief Prosecutor Tarek Saab, who said in televised statements that Alban had asked to use a bathroom and jumped from there.

Shamdasani said the Venezuelan state was responsible for ensuring Alban’s safety while he was in custody.

The opposition First Justice party, to which Alban belonged, said he was murdered. It said that his arrest was due to statements he made at recent U.N. meetings in New York City denouncing humans rights violations in Venezuela.

First Justice lawmakers were at Caracas’ Eastern Cemetery on Tuesday morning to plan Alban’s burial. Authorities have not yet released his autopsy report.

The U.S. Embassy in Caracas joined the United Nations in calling for an independent investigation into Alban’s “suspicious and violent” death.

“We strongly condemn this new violation of human rights which forms part of a long list that led to this tragedy,” it said in a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

The European Union also said it expected a “thorough and independent investigation” to explain the circumstances. In a statement, the European External Action Service (EEAS) asked the Venezuelan government to respect the human rights of people in custody.

In a June report, the U.N. Human Rights Council said Venezuelan security forces suspected of killing hundreds of demonstrators and accused criminals enjoy immunity from prosecution, adding that the rule of law is “virtually absent.”

Venezuelan prisons are overcrowded and conditions are “horrible,” with inmates deprived of food and drinking water, Shamdasani said on Tuesday. She appealed for the release of 59 Colombian nationals who have been held without charge in Venezuela for more than two years.

The U.N. Human Rights Council adopted its first resolution on Venezuela on Sept. 27, asking the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights to present a report on the situation next year.

Maduro’s government denies it holds political prisoners and has said those who have been imprisoned were involved in efforts to destabilize his government.