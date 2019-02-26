Univision says team held in Venezuela while interviewing president

CARACAS (Reuters) - Spanish-language U.S. television network Univision said on Monday a news team led by its anchor Jorge Ramos was detained at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, while interviewing President Nicolas Maduro.

“They were interviewing @NicolasMaduro but he didn’t like the questions. Their technical equipment was also confiscated,” the network tweeted.

The U.S. Department of State called on Maduro to release the journalists.

“We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching,” tweeted Kimberly Breier, assistant secretary of state for western hemisphere affairs.

The Venezuelan government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.