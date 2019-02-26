Univision says team released in Venezuela, interview confiscated

CARACAS (Reuters) - Spanish-language U.S. television network Univision said on Monday a news team led by anchor Jorge Ramos was released after being detained at the presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, while interviewing President Nicolas Maduro.

The network said Maduro did not like the questions they were asking and confiscated the team’s equipment and recording from the interview.

“I’m talking with @jorgeramosnews. He and the other members of the team were freed,” tweeted Daniel Coronell, president of news for Univision.

In response to Univision’s claims, Venezuela’s information minister Jorge Rodriguez tweeted that the government had in the past welcomed hundreds of journalists to the Miraflores presidential palace, but it did not support “cheap shows.”

Univision and the U.S. Department of State had called on Maduro to release the journalists.

“We insist on their immediate release; the world is watching,” tweeted Kimberly Breier, assistant secretary of state for western hemisphere affairs.