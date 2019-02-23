World News
Venezuela military uses tear gas as aid trucks unloaded at Colombian border

BOGOTA (Reuters) - The Venezuelan military used tear gas against volunteers unloading aid on the Francisco de Paula bridge along the Colombia-Venezuela border, a security video sent by a Colombian government source showed on Saturday.

The bridge, near the town of Urena, Venezuela, is one of three across which opposition leader Juan Guaido is hoping to pass much-needed food and medicine. The source said that Venezuelan soldiers had also fired rubber bullets but it was not immediately possible to verify that.

Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Grant McCool

