EU's Mogherini repeats call for peaceful solution in Venezuelan to avoid chaos

Federica Mogherini, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy arrives to Executive tower in Montevideo as European and Latin American leaders gathered in Uruguay to discuss "good faith" plan for Venezuela, Uruguay February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Andres Stapff

MONTEVIDEO (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini repeated a call on Thursday for a peaceful and political solution to a worsening crisis in Venezuela at the opening of a meeting of the International Contact Group in Uruguay.

Mogherini, the EU’s top diplomat, said at the meeting that such a solution was the only route to avoid further chaos in Venezuela, where President Nicolas Maduro is facing calls to step down and some 3 million people have fled abroad.